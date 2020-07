Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court game room parking pool garage

A must see! 3-bed, 2-1/2 baths, 2-story gem in acclaimed Hutto ISD. Fresh neutral paint throughout home! Large Living Room down and huge game room / second living area upstairs. Large master bedroom. AC installed 2019 and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and throughout living spaces help keep cooling costs down. Spacious backyard backs up to park, so no back neighbors. So many nearby features including park, lake, basketball court, & community pool is 2 doors down!