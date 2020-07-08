418 Luna Vista Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful almost new 4 bedroom, 2 bath home here in Hutto Texas is available for move in now! This single level floor plan offers a spacious 1,858 sq. ft of living space, attached 2 car garage and covered back patio to the back yard. With an open layout to the living room, the kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, tile back splash, vinyl plank flooring, and a gas range. The master bedroom is separate from the other rooms, with a marble shower and large walk in closet. Other great features to this home include large laundry room with washer/dryer connections, overhead garage opener, ceiling fans throughout. Please contact us to schedule a viewing of this exceptional home! Stainless Steel Refrigerator can be installed upon request.