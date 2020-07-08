All apartments in Hutto
Hutto, TX
418 Luna Vista Dr
418 Luna Vista Dr

418 Luna Vista Drive
Location

418 Luna Vista Drive, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful almost new 4 bedroom, 2 bath home here in Hutto Texas is available for move in now! This single level floor plan offers a spacious 1,858 sq. ft of living space, attached 2 car garage and covered back patio to the back yard. With an open layout to the living room, the kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, tile back splash, vinyl plank flooring, and a gas range. The master bedroom is separate from the other rooms, with a marble shower and large walk in closet. Other great features to this home include large laundry room with washer/dryer connections, overhead garage opener, ceiling fans throughout. Please contact us to schedule a viewing of this exceptional home! Stainless Steel Refrigerator can be installed upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Luna Vista Dr have any available units?
418 Luna Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 418 Luna Vista Dr have?
Some of 418 Luna Vista Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Luna Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
418 Luna Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Luna Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Luna Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 418 Luna Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 418 Luna Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 418 Luna Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Luna Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Luna Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 418 Luna Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 418 Luna Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 418 Luna Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Luna Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Luna Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Luna Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 418 Luna Vista Dr has units with air conditioning.

