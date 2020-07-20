Amenities
312 Cockrill Street Available 05/11/19 Beautiful, energy efficient home with 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Beautiful, energy efficient home with 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage. One story Lennar home, Gourmet kit w/tile backsplash, Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, Hard tile throughout all living areas, Carpet in bedrooms only, Spacious master suite w/garden tub and sep. walk in shower!
(RLNE4806957)