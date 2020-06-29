303 Paige Bnd

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning game room carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Central Hutto - Near High School - Small town living with big city conveniences. Living room, half bath, dining, kitchen, utility room with pantry storage, garage on ground floor. Three bedrooms, 2 bath, and game room upstairs. No carpet, wood laminate and hard tile throughout. Large fenced back yard, storage building. Close to restaurants, schools, shopping and recreational. areas. Available for immediate move in. Professionally managed.



Smoking: No

Pet friendly (No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds)

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

HVAC Filter Program delivers hgh quality filters to front door bi-monthly for $ 12 a month



(RLNE5166867)