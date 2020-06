Amenities

Beautiful DR Horton Liberty Plan (new construction) available the last week of March. The home features granite countertops, 36 inch kitchen cabinets, high ceilings with recessed lighting, vinyl wood flooring, sprinkler system front and back, plumbed for water softener loop(tenant will need to supply), gutters throughout, smart home technology package, 2 cat 5 lines, 14 seer hvac, and z wave technology and 1" faux blinds throughout. Pet's are OK with weight limits.