211 Quail Cir

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Nice and clean 1 story home in great neighborhood! - Open floor plan. High ceilings and fireplace in family room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, extra room could be game room or formal dining. Master suite is away from the other 2 bedrooms for privacy. 2 car garage with opener. Large, fenced in backyard. Walking distance to the elementary school. Easy access to the toll road.

Dogs negotiable up to 35 lbs.

Qualifications: Good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650, monthly household income must be at least 3 times the rent.

Apply online at www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com.



