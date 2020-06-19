All apartments in Hutto
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:13 PM

211 Quail Cir

211 Quail Circle · (512) 456-7600
Location

211 Quail Circle, Hutto, TX 78634

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 211 Quail Cir · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Nice and clean 1 story home in great neighborhood! - Open floor plan. High ceilings and fireplace in family room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, extra room could be game room or formal dining. Master suite is away from the other 2 bedrooms for privacy. 2 car garage with opener. Large, fenced in backyard. Walking distance to the elementary school. Easy access to the toll road.
Dogs negotiable up to 35 lbs.
Qualifications: Good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650, monthly household income must be at least 3 times the rent.
Apply online at www.OurHousePropertyManagement.com.

(RLNE3233281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

