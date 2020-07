Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming duplex home located in Hutto near plenty of restaurants, shopping centers & major highways. This home has a spacious living space with wood-vinyl-plank flooring throughout. The kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinet space, pantry & open to the dining area. The master bedroom includes a bathroom & walk-in closet. 1-car garage & private back yard perfect for pets!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.