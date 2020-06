Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

ONE STORY HOME IN THE HEART OF ENCLAVE AT BRUSHY CREEK*HOME FEATURES NEW EXTERIOR PAINT, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT INCLUDING VINYL PLANKING AND CARPET*LARGE OPEN KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST OVERLOOKING LARGE LIVING ROOM*INDOOR UTILITY ROOM*NICE SIZE SECONDARY BEDROOMS*MASTER BATH FEATURES DOUBLE SINKS*SEPARATE TOILET AREA*WALK IN CLOSET*2 CAR GARAGE*NICE SIZE COMPLETE PRIVACY FENCED YARD*CLOSE IN LOCATION TO SCHOOLS, MAJOR ROADS INCLUDING HWY 79 AND TOLLWAY*MINUTES TO DELL*