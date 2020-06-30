116 Cranbrook Lane

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Hutto Home - Brand new! D.R. Horton Home! Conveniently located in Hutto. Upgrades throughout to include all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops throughout. Spacious covered front patio, vinyl plank flooring and carpet throughout. Fenced backyard and new landscaping. Large open living/breakfast area floor plan. Home will have SMART home package after occupancy: House speaker, thermostat, door bell camera and speaker. Great for gathering and entertaining.



