109 Cattail Cove

Move-in Special - Price reduced. - It won't last
New Stainless Steel Appliances.?
3br/2bath home on a cul-de-sac across the street from Hutto Lake Park. A family-friendly community within 8 minutes of HEB Plus and the up and coming Hutto Co-Op district! Easy access to highways 45, 69, 130 offers convenient routes to Round Rock and Austin easy!
Remodeled & ready for new tenant bedroom, 2 bath with split floorplan. Fresh paint, new carpet & laminate flooring, new shower/tub in master, Gas jet @ fireplace in living, breakfast bar for extra seating. Mature trees in front yard, wood privacy fence at spacious irregular shape back yard. Convenient to 130 and Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown and Ft. Hood. Very Nice!