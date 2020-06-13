Apartment List
/
TX
/
hurst
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

82 Accessible Apartments for rent in Hurst, TX

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
$
Valentine Oaks
4 Units Available
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy our newly Renovated Units, which feature open layouts, upgraded appliances as well as new laundry facilities and equipment.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
15 Units Available
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$831
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1296 sqft
Spacious floorplans near the Mid Cities area. On-site fitness center, club house, kids park and large pool. Balconies in apartments. Washer and dryer hookups available.
Results within 1 mile of Hurst
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
11 Units Available
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Avery Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve...you really can have it all!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
13 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,129
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,089
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
26 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
River Trails
20 Units Available
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1499 sqft
Secure gated community 15 minutes from the center of Fort Worth. Short drive to the I-820. Amenities include clubhouse, dog park, pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
1 Unit Available
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1063 sqft
(RLNE2752697)
Results within 5 miles of Hurst
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
46 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
Call for an appointment today! Your new home awaits. (817) 898-5072
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Creek View
41 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$873
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St, Euless, TX
Studio
$810
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
950 sqft
Centrally located in Euless, just minutes from DFW airport. The community offers residents five resort-style pools, two tennis courts, multiple basketball courts and a gym. Luxury units include walk-in closets, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
This luxury community offers its residents pool, parking and clubhouse. It's in an excellent location in Dallas, close to multiple schools and parks. Units offer W/D hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
50 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$745
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
930 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Keller Town Center
24 Units Available
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
32 Units Available
Ventura
2601 Furrs St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1090 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and custom cabinetry. On-site offerings include a volleyball court and laundry center. Easy access to I-30. Attend a Cowboys football game at AT&T Stadium. Have a blast at Six Flags Over Texas.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
7 Units Available
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1009 sqft
Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
Harmony Hills
37 Units Available
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
19 Units Available
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
956 sqft
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
25 Units Available
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
948 sqft
Cottages at Bedford Apartments offers a combination of Comfort, Style, and Convenience! The Cottages at Bedford is located at 2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX 76021.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Bedford Meadows
58 Units Available
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
921 sqft
Five pools with resort-inspired waterscaping. Extensive courtyards with grassy picnic areas, park-like landscaping and mature trees. White or wood cabinetry, and choice of accent wall color. One mile to Highway 121/183.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodhaven
11 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$787
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1012 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with stylish designs, spacious floor plans and modern fixtures. Quiet community features a business center, fitness center, clubhouse and other social areas.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
4 Units Available
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The location is great - the apartments are better. Element offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom apartments with accent walls, bathrooms with built-in storage, fully-equipped kitchens with pantries, fireplaces, and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
920 sqft
Apartments include brushed nickel hardware and faux wood flooring. Community highlights include a pet park and business center. Beat the heat in the pool. Close to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Near Parr Park Sprayground.

June 2020 Hurst Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hurst Rent Report. Hurst rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hurst rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hurst Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hurst Rent Report. Hurst rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hurst rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hurst rents declined over the past month

Hurst rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hurst stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,218 for a two-bedroom. Hurst's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hurst, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Hurst rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Hurst, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hurst is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Hurst's median two-bedroom rent of $1,218 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Hurst.
    • While Hurst's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hurst than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Hurst.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHurst 3 BedroomsHurst Accessible Apartments
    Hurst Apartments under $900Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with GarageHurst Apartments with GymHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Hurst Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHurst Apartments with ParkingHurst Apartments with PoolHurst Dog Friendly ApartmentsHurst Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
    Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
    Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District