Three bedroom two bath town home available for rent. New 30 year roof & fresh exterior paint Moments away from North- East Mall and 820. Tile and hardwood laminate flooring through out. Fresh paint inside and both tubs resurfaced. Text listing agent for showings and more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 804 Billie Ruth Lane have any available units?
804 Billie Ruth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
Is 804 Billie Ruth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
804 Billie Ruth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.