804 Billie Ruth Lane
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:45 PM

804 Billie Ruth Lane

804 Billie Ruth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

804 Billie Ruth Lane, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Three bedroom two bath town home available for rent. New 30 year roof & fresh exterior paint Moments away from North- East Mall and 820. Tile and hardwood laminate flooring through out. Fresh paint inside and both tubs resurfaced. Text listing agent for showings and more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Billie Ruth Lane have any available units?
804 Billie Ruth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Billie Ruth Lane have?
Some of 804 Billie Ruth Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Billie Ruth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
804 Billie Ruth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Billie Ruth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 804 Billie Ruth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 804 Billie Ruth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 804 Billie Ruth Lane offers parking.
Does 804 Billie Ruth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Billie Ruth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Billie Ruth Lane have a pool?
No, 804 Billie Ruth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 804 Billie Ruth Lane have accessible units?
No, 804 Billie Ruth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Billie Ruth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Billie Ruth Lane has units with dishwashers.

