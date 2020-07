Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of the metroplex! Updated last year, floors in the two living rooms replaced with laminate flooring, and carpet in the 3rd bedroom. Original hardwoods in the hall and the other two bedrooms have been refinished. Kitchen and both baths updated also. Dishwasher, stove and disposal all replaced last year. Large back yard with a storage shed.