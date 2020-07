Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Location, Location, Location... Move-in ready home in desirable HEB ISD with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, 2 car garage. Huge grass yard with open patio, lots of trees and tons of space for your kids to play and run. Located in a very quiet neighborhood. Updated with vinyl floors, counter-tops, appliances, bath fixtures and more. Clean and in very good condition. No cats allowed, dogs will be considered case by case. No smoking inside the property.