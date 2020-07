Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Adorable 1930's farm house , country house with city amenities. House has a front gate that can be shut. Tons of natural light and original woods floors in the front of house. Big back bedroom and living areas away from the street at the back of the house. Fenced in yard & two car garage! Back deck for BBQ's. Fruit trees and flowers and room for a garden. Great schools in this safe area! Application fee $47 per applicant