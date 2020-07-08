All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 531 W Cedar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
531 W Cedar Street
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:30 AM

531 W Cedar Street

531 W Cedar St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

531 W Cedar St, Hurst, TX 76053
Hurst Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Updated well-maintained half duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac, quiet neighborhood. Two bedrooms with a large full bath with tons of storage and two vanity sinks. Large kitchen with plentiful cabinets, granite countertops, 9-inch deep sink with commercial style faucet. Full-size washer-dryer hookups in a full utility closet located in the kitchen. One car garage on the bottom floor with all living space above the garage, several steps are required to enter living space. Huge fenced backyard with separate street entry. NO Pets allowed. All city services are included in the rent payment. Owner is the listing agent of the property. Walk to the Hurst Civic Center, Tennis and Swimming pool are within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 W Cedar Street have any available units?
531 W Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 W Cedar Street have?
Some of 531 W Cedar Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 W Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
531 W Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 W Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 531 W Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 531 W Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 531 W Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 531 W Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 W Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 W Cedar Street have a pool?
Yes, 531 W Cedar Street has a pool.
Does 531 W Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 531 W Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 531 W Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 W Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District