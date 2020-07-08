531 W Cedar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Updated well-maintained half duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac, quiet neighborhood. Two bedrooms with a large full bath with tons of storage and two vanity sinks. Large kitchen with plentiful cabinets, granite countertops, 9-inch deep sink with commercial style faucet. Full-size washer-dryer hookups in a full utility closet located in the kitchen. One car garage on the bottom floor with all living space above the garage, several steps are required to enter living space. Huge fenced backyard with separate street entry. NO Pets allowed. All city services are included in the rent payment. Owner is the listing agent of the property. Walk to the Hurst Civic Center, Tennis and Swimming pool are within walking distance.