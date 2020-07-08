All apartments in Hurst
452 N Michael Boulevard
452 N Michael Boulevard

452 Michael Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

452 Michael Blvd, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage in established neighborhood. Walking distance to park and Elementary School. Fenced backyard features large open patio with pergola perfect for entertaining. Updates include new vinyl plank flooring and ceramic tile in wet areas. Granite in the kitchen and brand new dishwasher and refrigerator. Updated bath includes new vanity and decorative lighting. Paint inside and out in neutral colors. Rent includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Alarm monitoring is $48 month if the tenant wants to keep it. No Housing Vouchers. No aggressive breed dogs, pets at owners discretion. $40 background check on all adults.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

