452 N Michael Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Updated 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage in established neighborhood. Walking distance to park and Elementary School. Fenced backyard features large open patio with pergola perfect for entertaining. Updates include new vinyl plank flooring and ceramic tile in wet areas. Granite in the kitchen and brand new dishwasher and refrigerator. Updated bath includes new vanity and decorative lighting. Paint inside and out in neutral colors. Rent includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Alarm monitoring is $48 month if the tenant wants to keep it. No Housing Vouchers. No aggressive breed dogs, pets at owners discretion. $40 background check on all adults.