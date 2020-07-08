All apartments in Hurst
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:20 PM

409 Dalton Drive

409 Dalton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

409 Dalton Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Come see this fully Renovated Spacious 3900 sq. ft. home with 4 bedrooms, 4 living areas + study. Large open floor plan. Vaulted ceiling in family room (which is open to the kitchen & breakfast room). New beautiful crown moldings throughout the entire house. New floors downstairs and upstairs. New lighting system. Kitchen fully updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. New Iron Decorative staircase railing. Great media room upstairs with 2 window seats for reading,studying. Wiring for surround sound speakers; speakers to be added by Buyer. Master bedroom & study downstairs. Master tucked into a corner for privacy. All bathrooms completely updated. Extra wide garage plus coated sealed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Dalton Drive have any available units?
409 Dalton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Dalton Drive have?
Some of 409 Dalton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Dalton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
409 Dalton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Dalton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 409 Dalton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 409 Dalton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 409 Dalton Drive offers parking.
Does 409 Dalton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Dalton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Dalton Drive have a pool?
No, 409 Dalton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 409 Dalton Drive have accessible units?
No, 409 Dalton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Dalton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Dalton Drive has units with dishwashers.

