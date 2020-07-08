409 Dalton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Come see this fully Renovated Spacious 3900 sq. ft. home with 4 bedrooms, 4 living areas + study. Large open floor plan. Vaulted ceiling in family room (which is open to the kitchen & breakfast room). New beautiful crown moldings throughout the entire house. New floors downstairs and upstairs. New lighting system. Kitchen fully updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. New Iron Decorative staircase railing. Great media room upstairs with 2 window seats for reading,studying. Wiring for surround sound speakers; speakers to be added by Buyer. Master bedroom & study downstairs. Master tucked into a corner for privacy. All bathrooms completely updated. Extra wide garage plus coated sealed.