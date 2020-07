340 W Harwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF HIGHLY DESIRABLE HEB AREA, AWESOME LAYOUT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WATER UTILITY INCLUDED! VAULTED CEILINGS, TILE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS, CEILING FAN IN EACH ROOM, RECENTLY PAINTED, MAIN BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS, WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTIONS IN UNIT, COMMUNITY POOL, PARK WALKING TRAIL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE, EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY 183, STRAIGHT DRIVE WEST OR EAST TO FORT WORTH OR DALLAS OR DFW AIRPORT, SHORT DRIVE TO SHOPPING AND DINING NEAR NORTH EAST MALL, APPLIANCES PROVIDED INCLUDING FRIDGE WASHER AND DRYER BUT NOT WARRANTED. THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG. APPLICANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS.