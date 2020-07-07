332 Mayfair Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 3,034 SF home on 0.5 acre in beautiful quiet Mayfair-Hurst. Walk to school, park, clinic, or drive 3 mins to stores & dining. Large living room with high-ceiling and fireplace. Round dining room with chandelier. New granite counters and backsplash in kitchen . Breakfast nook has bay windows. New high-end waterproof floors in 5 rooms, 2 new ACs, new water heater, new light fixtures, fresh paint. All 4 bedrooms are good sized with walk-in closets. Oversized jet tub in master bath, vanity area with a 2nd sink, lots of storage. Family room has the 2nd fireplace, wired speakers and stairs to the upstairs suite with 1 Bedroom, 1 bath+balcony. Electric iron gate, attached 2-car garage, and sprinkler system.