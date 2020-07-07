All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 332 Mayfair Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
332 Mayfair Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

332 Mayfair Drive

332 Mayfair Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

332 Mayfair Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 3,034 SF home on 0.5 acre in beautiful quiet Mayfair-Hurst. Walk to school, park, clinic, or drive 3 mins to stores & dining. Large living room with high-ceiling and fireplace. Round dining room with chandelier. New granite counters and backsplash in kitchen . Breakfast nook has bay windows. New high-end waterproof floors in 5 rooms, 2 new ACs, new water heater, new light fixtures, fresh paint. All 4 bedrooms are good sized with walk-in closets. Oversized jet tub in master bath, vanity area with a 2nd sink, lots of storage. Family room has the 2nd fireplace, wired speakers and stairs to the upstairs suite with 1 Bedroom, 1 bath+balcony. Electric iron gate, attached 2-car garage, and sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Mayfair Drive have any available units?
332 Mayfair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 Mayfair Drive have?
Some of 332 Mayfair Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Mayfair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
332 Mayfair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Mayfair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 332 Mayfair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 332 Mayfair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 332 Mayfair Drive offers parking.
Does 332 Mayfair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Mayfair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Mayfair Drive have a pool?
No, 332 Mayfair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 332 Mayfair Drive have accessible units?
No, 332 Mayfair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Mayfair Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Mayfair Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Hurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District