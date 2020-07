Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool

Really great property in a very popular neighborhood. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, cozy living area with a fireplace and a game room that's attached to the living. The game room also has a wet bar and large enough to transform in either an office or an extra room. The best thing though is the swimming pool. Awesome pool in a back yard oasis. Hurry to see this one.



RECENTLY UPDATED with new flooring, granite counter tops, and brand new appliances.