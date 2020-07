Amenities

GCISD single story brick home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 3 living areas. 3rd living can be used as 4th bedroom, study, or Gameroom! Kitchen features double ovens, great cabinetry, and an adjacent breakfast room. Backyard features a large deck for outdoor enjoyment, plenty of green space, and a storage building. Treed lot located in the North Hurst Haven subdivision. $500 Pet Deposit. $150 Non Refundable Pet Fee. Pets to be considered by landlord on a case by case basis.