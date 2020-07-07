313 Willow Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2-1 in Hurst, HEB ISD! Beautiful wood floors, spacious rooms and loads of natural light! Great 15x14 family room, large kitchen has a good amount of storage with gas stove and refrigerator included! Two nice sized bedrooms, bath with pedestal sink, huge backyard with room to play, storage building and covered carport, centrally located to Hwy 820 and 183 near restaurants, shopping and entertainment. *Washer-Dryer connections to be installed before move-in. One small pet under 30 lbs considered.