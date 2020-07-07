All apartments in Hurst
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:41 AM

313 Willow Street

313 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

313 Willow Street, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2-1 in Hurst, HEB ISD! Beautiful wood floors, spacious rooms and loads of natural light! Great 15x14 family room, large kitchen has a good amount of storage with gas stove and refrigerator included! Two nice sized bedrooms, bath with pedestal sink, huge backyard with room to play, storage building and covered carport, centrally located to Hwy 820 and 183 near restaurants, shopping and entertainment. *Washer-Dryer connections to be installed before move-in. One small pet under 30 lbs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Willow Street have any available units?
313 Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Willow Street have?
Some of 313 Willow Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
313 Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Willow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Willow Street is pet friendly.
Does 313 Willow Street offer parking?
Yes, 313 Willow Street offers parking.
Does 313 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 313 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 313 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 313 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.

