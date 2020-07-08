3117 Hurstview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace

This quality custom built open floor plan home has solid core wood doors that automatically light the many closets & extra large pantry. The Luxury Master bath has a soaker tub and huge shower. Granite is everywhere also the GE SS appliances. High end lighting throughout Kitchen is open to the family room and porcelain tiled wrap around porch not to mention an extra large dinning that could easily be a third living area across from the study. Excellent Birdville ISD & park near by.