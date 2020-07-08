This quality custom built open floor plan home has solid core wood doors that automatically light the many closets & extra large pantry. The Luxury Master bath has a soaker tub and huge shower. Granite is everywhere also the GE SS appliances. High end lighting throughout Kitchen is open to the family room and porcelain tiled wrap around porch not to mention an extra large dinning that could easily be a third living area across from the study. Excellent Birdville ISD & park near by.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3117 Hurstview Drive have any available units?
3117 Hurstview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 3117 Hurstview Drive have?
Some of 3117 Hurstview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 Hurstview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Hurstview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.