Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:44 AM

305 Bremen Drive

305 Bremen Drive
Location

305 Bremen Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,612 sq ft, 1 story home in Hurst! Living room with brick fireplace, built in shelves, and gorgeous wood floors! Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space! Formal dining area. Large master bedroom! Master suite with dual sinks and ample storage space! Backyard with patio and mature trees, great for entertainment or relaxation. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Special - If you bring a deposit by 05.31.19, we will waive the application and admin fee! **
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Bremen Drive have any available units?
305 Bremen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Bremen Drive have?
Some of 305 Bremen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Bremen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Bremen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Bremen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Bremen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 305 Bremen Drive offer parking?
No, 305 Bremen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 305 Bremen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Bremen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Bremen Drive have a pool?
No, 305 Bremen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 Bremen Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Bremen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Bremen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Bremen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

