305 Bremen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,612 sq ft, 1 story home in Hurst! Living room with brick fireplace, built in shelves, and gorgeous wood floors! Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space! Formal dining area. Large master bedroom! Master suite with dual sinks and ample storage space! Backyard with patio and mature trees, great for entertainment or relaxation. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



**Special - If you bring a deposit by 05.31.19, we will waive the application and admin fee! **

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.