Last updated May 16 2019 at 4:17 AM

3017 Oak Ridge Drive

3017 Oak Hills Court · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Oak Hills Court, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a114080fd ---- Beautiful home with character along with a cured lawn that includes in ground sprinkler system. Kitchen has bay windows, wood floor, stainless steal appliances and tile back splash. Wood floors cover the foyer, hallway and a bedroom. Bedrooms have walk in closets. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom set up with a walk in shower. Master Bathroom has a jet tub and 2 walk in closets. Extended patio, shed, large trees in the yard. The AC unit was replaced recently. Buyer to verify all information. Excludes: Appliances in the garage belong to the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Oak Ridge Drive have any available units?
3017 Oak Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 Oak Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3017 Oak Ridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Oak Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Oak Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Oak Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Oak Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 3017 Oak Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3017 Oak Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3017 Oak Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Oak Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Oak Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3017 Oak Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Oak Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3017 Oak Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Oak Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 Oak Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

