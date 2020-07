Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming home with well laid out floor plan, large living area, open kitchen to dining, large bedrooms, jack and jill bath arrangement, covered patio, storage shed, large yard, and more!! Must see! Large corner lot. Garage is a half garage, could fit a smart car or motorcycle- great for storage. Laundry room is the other half of garage which is nicely finished out and accessible from dining area.