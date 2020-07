Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Wonderful 3 bedroom with a great location in north Hurst. This home has been updated with beautiful flooring, paint & appliances. The living room features a large brick fireplace, sky light and French doors which lead to a bonus room on one side and an office space on the other. The master bedroom has a sitting area and the garage has an additional 9x8 work area.