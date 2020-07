Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Mid-Century Modern Tudor Style - One Story brick home with curb appeal and more - Light and bright with an open flexible floor plan, spacious room sizes and designer neutral decor thorough. Low maintenance backyard with many parking options. Hurst - Conveniently located within the heart of the metroplex north of highway 121, less than 10 minutes to major shoping, schools and 15 minutes from DWF airport.