221 Anderson Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

221 Anderson Drive

221 Anderson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

221 Anderson Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful corner lot in Hurst fully renovated ready for lease today! This property is 1542 sqft with 3 bedrooms 2 bath, 2 car garage with large sunroom or gameroom for your entertainment pleasure. Also a large fenced backyard with full storage unit! This property won't last long so call or set up a showing online today! Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. There is a 1 months rent deposit and a $157.00 admin fee after your application has been approved. (Other fees may Apply) Call Adam at (469) 389-1618

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Anderson Drive have any available units?
221 Anderson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Anderson Drive have?
Some of 221 Anderson Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Anderson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
221 Anderson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Anderson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Anderson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 221 Anderson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 221 Anderson Drive offers parking.
Does 221 Anderson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Anderson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Anderson Drive have a pool?
No, 221 Anderson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 221 Anderson Drive have accessible units?
No, 221 Anderson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Anderson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Anderson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

