221 Anderson Drive

Amenities
Beautiful corner lot in Hurst fully renovated ready for lease today! This property is 1542 sqft with 3 bedrooms 2 bath, 2 car garage with large sunroom or gameroom for your entertainment pleasure. Also a large fenced backyard with full storage unit! This property won't last long so call or set up a showing online today! Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. There is a 1 months rent deposit and a $157.00 admin fee after your application has been approved. (Other fees may Apply) Call Adam at (469) 389-1618