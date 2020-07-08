All apartments in Hurst
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM

220 Willow Street

220 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 Willow Street, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Nice 2 BR home open floor plan, with hardwood floors, utility room, remodeled bathroom, and 1 car garage with opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Willow Street have any available units?
220 Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Willow Street have?
Some of 220 Willow Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 220 Willow Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 Willow Street offers parking.
Does 220 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 220 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 220 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Willow Street has units with dishwashers.

