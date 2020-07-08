205 Springhill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED 1 story home in GCISD! Plenty of natural light. 2020 Updates include: replaced HVAC, carpet, flooring, appliances, Kitchen cabinets & sink, bathroom fixtures, tub, shower, & sinks, installed irrigation system, French drains, gutters, Garage with epoxy flooring, fresh paint & updated lighting, attic storage with ladder & light, Ethernet wiring to each room, Freshly painted inside & out, and fresh sod in backyard! Fridge conveys with lease. $500 pet deposit. Dogs considered on a case by case basis. Small breed & size preferred. NO CATS! 3D Tour available. Contact us if you cannot find. Landlord requires lease to end 7-31-21. No smoking of any kind permitted. Yard care can be included for $50 per visit.