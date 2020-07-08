All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 205 Springhill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
205 Springhill Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:31 PM

205 Springhill Drive

205 Springhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

205 Springhill Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED 1 story home in GCISD! Plenty of natural light. 2020 Updates include: replaced HVAC, carpet, flooring, appliances, Kitchen cabinets & sink, bathroom fixtures, tub, shower, & sinks, installed irrigation system, French drains, gutters, Garage with epoxy flooring, fresh paint & updated lighting, attic storage with ladder & light, Ethernet wiring to each room, Freshly painted inside & out, and fresh sod in backyard! Fridge conveys with lease. $500 pet deposit. Dogs considered on a case by case basis. Small breed & size preferred. NO CATS! 3D Tour available. Contact us if you cannot find. Landlord requires lease to end 7-31-21. No smoking of any kind permitted. Yard care can be included for $50 per visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Springhill Drive have any available units?
205 Springhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Springhill Drive have?
Some of 205 Springhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Springhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Springhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Springhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 205 Springhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 205 Springhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 205 Springhill Drive offers parking.
Does 205 Springhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Springhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Springhill Drive have a pool?
No, 205 Springhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 205 Springhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Springhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Springhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Springhill Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Hurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District