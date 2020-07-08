2004 Lorean Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Short term lease OK!! ..6 month lease give or Take - Are you building a new home and need a short lease -This one is for you... Spacious Open Concept and large rooms. Entry is Formal Dining or Study.. Open concept from kitchen to Living area.. Split bedrm. set up. Master Bath has separate vanities and separate tub shower and walk in closets.. Clean Clean.. Fireplace in liv. rm... Lots of windows off eating area at kitchen.. Washer dryer and refrigerator included.. 75% furnished if you want to lease furnished@ $ 2500.00..Short term leases -prefer lease furnished!!! Separate Hot tub at back yard deck- small storage shed- wood fence- Private backyard..Take your tape measure when viewing-room sizes approximate