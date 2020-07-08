All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 2004 Lorean Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
2004 Lorean Court
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:30 PM

2004 Lorean Court

2004 Lorean Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2004 Lorean Creek Court, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Short term lease OK!! ..6 month lease give or Take - Are you building a new home and need a short lease -This one is for you... Spacious Open Concept and large rooms. Entry is Formal Dining or Study.. Open concept from kitchen to Living area.. Split bedrm. set up. Master Bath has separate vanities and separate tub shower and walk in closets.. Clean Clean.. Fireplace in liv. rm... Lots of windows off eating area at kitchen.. Washer dryer and refrigerator included.. 75% furnished if you want to lease furnished@ $ 2500.00..Short term leases -prefer lease furnished!!! Separate Hot tub at back yard deck- small storage shed- wood fence- Private backyard..Take your tape measure when viewing-room sizes approximate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Lorean Court have any available units?
2004 Lorean Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Lorean Court have?
Some of 2004 Lorean Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Lorean Court currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Lorean Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Lorean Court pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Lorean Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 2004 Lorean Court offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Lorean Court offers parking.
Does 2004 Lorean Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2004 Lorean Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Lorean Court have a pool?
No, 2004 Lorean Court does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Lorean Court have accessible units?
No, 2004 Lorean Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Lorean Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Lorean Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Hurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District