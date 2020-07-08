1321 Simpson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

What a great location. Easy access to HWY 183, HWY 121 and I-820. Very versatile floorplan offering 2 bedrooms down with a full bath and 2 bedrooms up with a full bath. Just about everything updated in last couple months to include: Granite in Kitchen with under-mount stainless steel sink. New laminate flooring in all bedrooms. New wood stairs. New fans. New blinds. Both bathrooms fully updated with new vanities, new modern tiles, new dual flush one piece commodes. Fresh neutral paint. New satin nickel knobs. Upstairs bedrooms are Texas size with walk-in closets. Huge backyard. Covered Patio