1222 Wooded Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

RARE TOWNHOME OPPORTUNITY CLOSE TO NORTHEAST MALL*EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE INCLUDED PLUS USE OF CLUB HOUSE & POOL*Master on main level, 2 bedrooms, bath, gameroom or study area on second level*Hardwood flooring in Dining Room, Living, entry & walkway*Kitchen offers granite c-tops, undermount sink, upgraded tile flooring, planning desk*Spacious family room with trey ceiling & fireplace*Master offers vaulted ceiling,garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks & walk-in closet. Plantation shutters on downstairs windows*Extensive use of crown molding*Utility rm with sink & ironing board*Walk-in closets in secondary bedrooms*Covered patio off kitchen*Within steps of community pool*Ready for immediate move-in*Neat & Clean!