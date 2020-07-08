All apartments in Hurst
Last updated July 25 2019 at 3:58 AM

1222 Wooded Trail

1222 Wooded Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Wooded Trail, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
RARE TOWNHOME OPPORTUNITY CLOSE TO NORTHEAST MALL*EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE INCLUDED PLUS USE OF CLUB HOUSE & POOL*Master on main level, 2 bedrooms, bath, gameroom or study area on second level*Hardwood flooring in Dining Room, Living, entry & walkway*Kitchen offers granite c-tops, undermount sink, upgraded tile flooring, planning desk*Spacious family room with trey ceiling & fireplace*Master offers vaulted ceiling,garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks & walk-in closet. Plantation shutters on downstairs windows*Extensive use of crown molding*Utility rm with sink & ironing board*Walk-in closets in secondary bedrooms*Covered patio off kitchen*Within steps of community pool*Ready for immediate move-in*Neat & Clean!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Wooded Trail have any available units?
1222 Wooded Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 Wooded Trail have?
Some of 1222 Wooded Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Wooded Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Wooded Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Wooded Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1222 Wooded Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 1222 Wooded Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Wooded Trail offers parking.
Does 1222 Wooded Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Wooded Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Wooded Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1222 Wooded Trail has a pool.
Does 1222 Wooded Trail have accessible units?
No, 1222 Wooded Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Wooded Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 Wooded Trail has units with dishwashers.

