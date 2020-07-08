1204 Birch Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Outstanding location! Next to a greenbelt that can become your own personal park. Little to no traffic, quiet and homey. The home is in excellent condition, carefully preserved 60s ranch style, new flooring throughout, no carpet, fresh paint, abundant kitchen cabinet space, new oven and Bosch dishwasher. Open kitchen living room arrangement with gas brick fireplace and great views of the private back lot that little to no one that it, great for hobbies and games. 2 car garage, front and back patios.