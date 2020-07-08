All apartments in Hurst
1204 Birch Street

1204 Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Birch Street, Hurst, TX 76053
Valentine Oaks

Amenities

Outstanding location! Next to a greenbelt that can become your own personal park. Little to no traffic, quiet and homey. The home is in excellent condition, carefully preserved 60s ranch style, new flooring throughout, no carpet, fresh paint, abundant kitchen cabinet space, new oven and Bosch dishwasher. Open kitchen living room arrangement with gas brick fireplace and great views of the private back lot that little to no one that it, great for hobbies and games. 2 car garage, front and back patios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

