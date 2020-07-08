All apartments in Hurst
120 Marseille Drive
120 Marseille Drive

120 Marseille Drive · No Longer Available
Location

120 Marseille Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom single story home located in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! Landscaped yard with covered front porch. Granite counter tops & back splash, stainless steel appliances, neutral paint, wood floors, and vaulted ceilings! 2 living areas including a lovely Sun room. Plenty of windows allowing natural light to flow through. NO CARPET! Fenced in backyard with covered patio! NO appliances convey. 1 time pet fee is $150. Pet Deposit is $500. Pets to be considered by landlord on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Marseille Drive have any available units?
120 Marseille Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Marseille Drive have?
Some of 120 Marseille Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Marseille Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Marseille Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Marseille Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Marseille Drive is pet friendly.
Does 120 Marseille Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 Marseille Drive offers parking.
Does 120 Marseille Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Marseille Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Marseille Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Marseille Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Marseille Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Marseille Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Marseille Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Marseille Drive has units with dishwashers.

