120 Marseille Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom single story home located in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! Landscaped yard with covered front porch. Granite counter tops & back splash, stainless steel appliances, neutral paint, wood floors, and vaulted ceilings! 2 living areas including a lovely Sun room. Plenty of windows allowing natural light to flow through. NO CARPET! Fenced in backyard with covered patio! NO appliances convey. 1 time pet fee is $150. Pet Deposit is $500. Pets to be considered by landlord on a case by case basis.