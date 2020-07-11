All apartments in Hollywood Park
362 Donella Dr

362 Donella Drive · No Longer Available
Location

362 Donella Drive, Hollywood Park, TX 78232
Hollywood Park

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Apx 2000 square feet, beautifully renovated 1 story nestled among mature oak trees on 1/2 an acre in the exclusive community of Hollywood Park. Just minutes from the airport with quick access to loop 1604 and 281N. The interior is decorated with neutral colors and the numerous windows add natural lighting as well as give you great views of the amazing lush yard. Updates include wood/travertine floors , granite , counters in kitchen and baths . Roof a year old as well as water heater and A/C units and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 Donella Dr have any available units?
362 Donella Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood Park, TX.
What amenities does 362 Donella Dr have?
Some of 362 Donella Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 Donella Dr currently offering any rent specials?
362 Donella Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 Donella Dr pet-friendly?
No, 362 Donella Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood Park.
Does 362 Donella Dr offer parking?
Yes, 362 Donella Dr offers parking.
Does 362 Donella Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 362 Donella Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 Donella Dr have a pool?
No, 362 Donella Dr does not have a pool.
Does 362 Donella Dr have accessible units?
No, 362 Donella Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 362 Donella Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 362 Donella Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 362 Donella Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 362 Donella Dr has units with air conditioning.
