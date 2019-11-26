All apartments in Highland Village
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:17 PM

301 Greenleaf Street

301 Greenleaf Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 Greenleaf Street, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this immaculate getaway adorned with beautiful updates, where no detail has been overlooked. This home offers the perfect balance of an established neighborhood with today's designer finishout. The breakfast area bathes the kitchen in natural light. A gas cooktop, granite, white cabinets & 2 pantries are perfect for the chef in your home. Spend relaxing evenings at home in the living area with gas fireplace.Then retreat to the master bedroom with door to the backyard & attached bath with jetted tub, frameless shower with body sprays & walk-in closet. Backyard living is peaceful & ready to make your own. A short walk down the street to the Doubletree Ranch Park makes this location second to none.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Greenleaf Street have any available units?
301 Greenleaf Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 301 Greenleaf Street have?
Some of 301 Greenleaf Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Greenleaf Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Greenleaf Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Greenleaf Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 Greenleaf Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 301 Greenleaf Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 Greenleaf Street offers parking.
Does 301 Greenleaf Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Greenleaf Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Greenleaf Street have a pool?
No, 301 Greenleaf Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 Greenleaf Street have accessible units?
No, 301 Greenleaf Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Greenleaf Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Greenleaf Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Greenleaf Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Greenleaf Street does not have units with air conditioning.

