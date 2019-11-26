301 Greenleaf Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this immaculate getaway adorned with beautiful updates, where no detail has been overlooked. This home offers the perfect balance of an established neighborhood with today's designer finishout. The breakfast area bathes the kitchen in natural light. A gas cooktop, granite, white cabinets & 2 pantries are perfect for the chef in your home. Spend relaxing evenings at home in the living area with gas fireplace.Then retreat to the master bedroom with door to the backyard & attached bath with jetted tub, frameless shower with body sprays & walk-in closet. Backyard living is peaceful & ready to make your own. A short walk down the street to the Doubletree Ranch Park makes this location second to none.