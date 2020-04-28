All apartments in Highland Village
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:57 PM

2707 Hillside Drive

2707 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2707 Hillside Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077
Highland Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Welcome home to this beautiful and well-maintained home located in the sought after Highland Shores neighborhood. Corner lot with shaded mature trees. Unique master bedroom down with see-thru fireplace to master bathroom and a private upstairs loft. Wood-like tile flows throughout the bottom floor which includes elevated dining and kitchen areas and 2 living spaces. Gameroom or 3rd living area and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. This home sits atop a hill which allows for beautiful balcony views of the surrounding area. Exemplary Lewisville ISD schools. 5 min from Highland Village shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Hillside Drive have any available units?
2707 Hillside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 2707 Hillside Drive have?
Some of 2707 Hillside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Hillside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Hillside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Hillside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Hillside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 2707 Hillside Drive offer parking?
No, 2707 Hillside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2707 Hillside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Hillside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Hillside Drive have a pool?
No, 2707 Hillside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Hillside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2707 Hillside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Hillside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Hillside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 Hillside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2707 Hillside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

