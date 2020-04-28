2707 Hillside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Welcome home to this beautiful and well-maintained home located in the sought after Highland Shores neighborhood. Corner lot with shaded mature trees. Unique master bedroom down with see-thru fireplace to master bathroom and a private upstairs loft. Wood-like tile flows throughout the bottom floor which includes elevated dining and kitchen areas and 2 living spaces. Gameroom or 3rd living area and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. This home sits atop a hill which allows for beautiful balcony views of the surrounding area. Exemplary Lewisville ISD schools. 5 min from Highland Village shops