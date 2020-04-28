2707 Hillside Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077 Highland Shores
Welcome home to this beautiful and well-maintained home located in the sought after Highland Shores neighborhood. Corner lot with shaded mature trees. Unique master bedroom down with see-thru fireplace to master bathroom and a private upstairs loft. Wood-like tile flows throughout the bottom floor which includes elevated dining and kitchen areas and 2 living spaces. Gameroom or 3rd living area and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. This home sits atop a hill which allows for beautiful balcony views of the surrounding area. Exemplary Lewisville ISD schools. 5 min from Highland Village shops
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
