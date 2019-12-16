Gates Of Highland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This stately Highland Park row house-inspired condominium exudes timeless elegance. A gated entrance into impeccably maintained grounds provides security and privacy. Access to the Katy Trail is directly behind this residence, making it one of the most desirable locations in Dallas. Notable upgrades include marble countertops in the kitchen, tankless water heater, water purifier, new fixtures, custom window treatments, and fresh paint throughout. Walking distance to a plethora of shops, restaurants, and amenities, have everything you need right at your fingertips.