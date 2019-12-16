All apartments in Highland Park
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:44 PM

Gates Of Highland Park

4608 Abbott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4608 Abbott Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stately Highland Park row house-inspired condominium exudes timeless elegance. A gated entrance into impeccably maintained grounds provides security and privacy. Access to the Katy Trail is directly behind this residence, making it one of the most desirable locations in Dallas. Notable upgrades include marble countertops in the kitchen, tankless water heater, water purifier, new fixtures, custom window treatments, and fresh paint throughout. Walking distance to a plethora of shops, restaurants, and amenities, have everything you need right at your fingertips.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gates Of Highland Park have any available units?
Gates Of Highland Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does Gates Of Highland Park have?
Some of Gates Of Highland Park's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gates Of Highland Park currently offering any rent specials?
Gates Of Highland Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gates Of Highland Park pet-friendly?
No, Gates Of Highland Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does Gates Of Highland Park offer parking?
Yes, Gates Of Highland Park offers parking.
Does Gates Of Highland Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gates Of Highland Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gates Of Highland Park have a pool?
No, Gates Of Highland Park does not have a pool.
Does Gates Of Highland Park have accessible units?
No, Gates Of Highland Park does not have accessible units.
Does Gates Of Highland Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gates Of Highland Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Gates Of Highland Park have units with air conditioning?
No, Gates Of Highland Park does not have units with air conditioning.

