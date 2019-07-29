4540 Edmondson Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and updated 3 bedroom Highland Park home across the street from Fairfax Park. Large open living areas with wet bar and wood burning fireplace, formal dining, breakfast room, updated kitchen with Wolf appliances, 1st floor master suite with walk-in closet. 2nd floor has two additional bedrooms, one full bath and the utility closet. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. A one car garage with attached quarters with full bath sits in the rear of the property with a circle drive in front. Lovely home in a great location!