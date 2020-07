Amenities

Fully furnished house for lease in Highland Park for up to 6 months. Features include 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 3.1 baths and a great flow for entertaining family and friends. Conveniently located within walking distance to the Highland Park Village. Landlord is willing to lease the house for November and December at a rental rate of $25,000 per month. If the lease is 3 months or longer, the rental rate asking price is $17,000 per month. All bills paid. Pets are not allowed.