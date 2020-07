Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great home with two very large bedrooms and a study that can function as a 3rd bedroom. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, abundant light and windows, french doors, 3 separate covered terraces, large study or great entertaining dining area. Near SMU campus, HPISD, 2 car garage, large fenced yard. A must see

No showings unit after Sunday May 12th