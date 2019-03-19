3207 Beverly Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to this quintessential Highland Park home. Luxury living, fine design and family warmth best describe 3207 Beverly. The home has five bedrooms, five and a half baths, three living areas, two fireplaces, two dining areas, and a three car attached garage. Custom built in 1997 by the current owner, the home has been lovingly updated and remains current with Smart lights, Smart thermostats, refinished wood floors and updated-remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Custom details throughout the house make this home more than special. Situated on a deep lot with lovely landscaping and a beautiful pool, this home should not be missed.