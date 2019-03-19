All apartments in Highland Park
3207 Beverly Drive.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3207 Beverly Drive

3207 Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3207 Beverly Drive, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this quintessential Highland Park home. Luxury living, fine design and family warmth best describe 3207 Beverly. The home has five bedrooms, five and a half baths, three living areas, two fireplaces, two dining areas, and a three car attached garage. Custom built in 1997 by the current owner, the home has been lovingly updated and remains current with Smart lights, Smart thermostats, refinished wood floors and updated-remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Custom details throughout the house make this home more than special. Situated on a deep lot with lovely landscaping and a beautiful pool, this home should not be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3207 Beverly Drive have any available units?
3207 Beverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 3207 Beverly Drive have?
Some of 3207 Beverly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Beverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3207 Beverly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 3207 Beverly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3207 Beverly Drive offers parking.
Does 3207 Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Beverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Beverly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3207 Beverly Drive has a pool.
Does 3207 Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 3207 Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3207 Beverly Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3207 Beverly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3207 Beverly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

