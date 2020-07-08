3018 Maynard Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

FULLY FURNISHED, ALL BILLS PAID and Short term or corporate lease available on this unique property that sits on just over an acre. Bills paid include all utilities, dish, internet, yard, and bi-weekly cleaning. This beautiful home has 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, a huge backyard, and it also back to Corps Of Engineer property which has a trail leading to the lake. This quiet dead end street is a great place for kids to play, yet it's close enough to get to stores or I-35 in minutes. This would be perfect if you are having a house built, just sold your house and need an in between house, or if you need a corporate lease for work.