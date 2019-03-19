6 Lakeway Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom with 3 full baths duplex. One bedroom and bath downstairs with 2 beds and baths up. Recently updated to include new laminate flooring in living room, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in both 2nd floor baths. New granite counters in all baths with new faucets and updated fixtures. Kitchen has new granite, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has his and her closets with an additional walk in closet located in the master bedroom. Very quiet street with beautiful lake view from master bath and side yard. No smoking. Pets allowed with restrictions. No cats - dogs must be crated or gated in a tile area when home is unoccupied.