Heath, TX
6 Lakeway Drive
6 Lakeway Drive

6 Lakeway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6 Lakeway Drive, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom with 3 full baths duplex. One bedroom and bath downstairs with 2 beds and baths up. Recently updated to include new laminate flooring in living room, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in both 2nd floor baths. New granite counters in all baths with new faucets and updated fixtures. Kitchen has new granite, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has his and her closets with an additional walk in closet located in the master bedroom. Very quiet street with beautiful lake view from master bath and side yard. No smoking. Pets allowed with restrictions. No cats - dogs must be crated or gated in a tile area when home is unoccupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Lakeway Drive have any available units?
6 Lakeway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 6 Lakeway Drive have?
Some of 6 Lakeway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Lakeway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6 Lakeway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Lakeway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Lakeway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6 Lakeway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6 Lakeway Drive offers parking.
Does 6 Lakeway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Lakeway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Lakeway Drive have a pool?
No, 6 Lakeway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6 Lakeway Drive have accessible units?
No, 6 Lakeway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Lakeway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Lakeway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Lakeway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Lakeway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

