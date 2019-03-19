217 Rush Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

EXQUISITE 3400 sq ft 5+4 POOL home w-3 car garage on 1 acre secluded by mature trees on Lake Ray Hubbard! Pool-spa face the lake surrounded by decks & patios for entertaining. Luxury finishes, trim & lighting throughout open concept interior + HARDWOODS, GRANITE Kitchen, built-ins, wood-burning fireplace & large windows to take in the views! 2 living areas, 2 dining, 2 beds down, total of 3 beds up—all with WIC & 2 baths. Massive DOWNSTAIRS MASTER boasts a beadboard ceiling, sitting area, CUSTOM WIC & dual sink vanity. 2ND MASTER UPSTAIRS features vaulted ceiling, BALCONY, spacious bath w-JET TUB & separate shower! Beautiful home on GORGEOUS PROPERTY! Short term lease available. Washer-dryer-fridge included.