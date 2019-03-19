All apartments in Heath
217 Rush Creek Drive
217 Rush Creek Drive

217 Rush Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

217 Rush Creek Drive, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
EXQUISITE 3400 sq ft 5+4 POOL home w-3 car garage on 1 acre secluded by mature trees on Lake Ray Hubbard! Pool-spa face the lake surrounded by decks & patios for entertaining. Luxury finishes, trim & lighting throughout open concept interior + HARDWOODS, GRANITE Kitchen, built-ins, wood-burning fireplace & large windows to take in the views! 2 living areas, 2 dining, 2 beds down, total of 3 beds up—all with WIC & 2 baths. Massive DOWNSTAIRS MASTER boasts a beadboard ceiling, sitting area, CUSTOM WIC & dual sink vanity. 2ND MASTER UPSTAIRS features vaulted ceiling, BALCONY, spacious bath w-JET TUB & separate shower! Beautiful home on GORGEOUS PROPERTY! Short term lease available. Washer-dryer-fridge included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Rush Creek Drive have any available units?
217 Rush Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 217 Rush Creek Drive have?
Some of 217 Rush Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Rush Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
217 Rush Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Rush Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 217 Rush Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heath.
Does 217 Rush Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 217 Rush Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 217 Rush Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Rush Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Rush Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 217 Rush Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 217 Rush Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 217 Rush Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Rush Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Rush Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Rush Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Rush Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

