Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:14 PM

215 Bois D'Arc

215 Bois D'arc · No Longer Available
Location

215 Bois D'arc, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Bullard! This open floorplan with fireplace is perfect for family gatherings! The kitchen is a cook's delight with island, pantry, and stainless appliances! Modern touches, neutral colors, and hard surface flooring throughout allow this home to be move-in ready! Split master offers privacy and master bath does not disappoint with double sinks, separate walk-in closets, oversized shower, and soaking tub! Three guest rooms and extra bath offer plenty of space for family or guests! There is even an office nook to help with organization! Wonderful, covered back patio with inlaid wood ceiling to enjoy morning coffee or relax in the evening!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Bois D'Arc have any available units?
215 Bois D'Arc doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 215 Bois D'Arc have?
Some of 215 Bois D'Arc's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Bois D'Arc currently offering any rent specials?
215 Bois D'Arc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Bois D'Arc pet-friendly?
No, 215 Bois D'Arc is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heath.
Does 215 Bois D'Arc offer parking?
Yes, 215 Bois D'Arc offers parking.
Does 215 Bois D'Arc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Bois D'Arc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Bois D'Arc have a pool?
No, 215 Bois D'Arc does not have a pool.
Does 215 Bois D'Arc have accessible units?
No, 215 Bois D'Arc does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Bois D'Arc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Bois D'Arc has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Bois D'Arc have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Bois D'Arc does not have units with air conditioning.

