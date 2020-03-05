215 Bois D'Arc

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Bullard! This open floorplan with fireplace is perfect for family gatherings! The kitchen is a cook's delight with island, pantry, and stainless appliances! Modern touches, neutral colors, and hard surface flooring throughout allow this home to be move-in ready! Split master offers privacy and master bath does not disappoint with double sinks, separate walk-in closets, oversized shower, and soaking tub! Three guest rooms and extra bath offer plenty of space for family or guests! There is even an office nook to help with organization! Wonderful, covered back patio with inlaid wood ceiling to enjoy morning coffee or relax in the evening!