Heath, TX
201 Stanford Ct
Last updated May 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

201 Stanford Ct

201 Stanford Court · No Longer Available
Location

201 Stanford Court, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 story on corner, half acre lot! Open concept living, dramatic staircase entry, soaring ceilings and completely tiled first floor. Beautiful and spacious kitchen with all stainless steel appliances overlooks massive family room with corner gas fireplace. Master suite boasts spacious sitting area, walk in closets, double sinks separate shower and garden tub. Entertain guests in your media room or back patio with gorgeous backyard views. New carpet recently installed. Pets case by case, 200.00 lease coordination fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Stanford Ct have any available units?
201 Stanford Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 201 Stanford Ct have?
Some of 201 Stanford Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Stanford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
201 Stanford Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Stanford Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Stanford Ct is pet friendly.
Does 201 Stanford Ct offer parking?
No, 201 Stanford Ct does not offer parking.
Does 201 Stanford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Stanford Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Stanford Ct have a pool?
No, 201 Stanford Ct does not have a pool.
Does 201 Stanford Ct have accessible units?
No, 201 Stanford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Stanford Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Stanford Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Stanford Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Stanford Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

